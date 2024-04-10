Partner private universities for access to higher education - Central University VC calls on government

Severious Kale-Dery Education Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:37

The Vice-Chancellor of the Central University (CU), Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, has called on the government to consider partnerships with credible private universities as an alternative to deal with the challenges of providing higher education in the country.

“You would have noticed from the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February and his pronouncements at the just-ended 13th Africa Games that the government intends to bring new state universities on stream to respond to increasing SHS graduation numbers.

“I have often suggested that government should partner with credible private universities as an alternative to expand the state sector with its attendant burdens on the exchequer,” the Vice-Chancellor stated at the 27th Matriculation ceremony of the university at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region.

Prof. Puplampu added, “We shall not stop arguing that a viable strategy to even out access to higher education is a fee credit/voucher system. Such a system will allow Ghanaian students to take up available slots in private universities of choice and only top up fees where needed.

“There are far too many over-crowded lecture halls in public universities, while similar programme spaces remain available in private institutions,” he added.

Central University

Central University is making significant strides towards enhancing its academic programmes and focusing on real-world impact. With a faculty member strength of close to 200, as well as an equal number of administrators, the institution operates across three campuses: Miotso, Christ Temple and Kumasi.

At present, the university boasts of a diverse range of academic offerings, including over 35 undergraduate programmes, a thriving Award for Training in Higher Education (ATHE) programmes with three levels of qualifications and 20 graduate programmes.

Strategic direction

However, Prof. Puplampu said the university was embarking on a process of rationalisation to consolidate its strengths in the Applied Sciences and Applied Social Sciences.

He outlined the university’s strategic direction to include plans to deepen its offerings in areas such as health and the sciences with a particular focus on nursing programmes.

“Moreover, there are plans underway to introduce the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme within the next two years to further enhance the institution's contribution to healthcare education,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

Additionally, he said, Central University was set to bolster its capacity in the built environment and introduce a series of joint degrees that allowed students to pursue interdisciplinary studies across the Social Sciences and Applied Sciences.

Prof. Puplampu stressed that the university emphasised the importance of ensuring that each degree aligned with three key objectives — facilitating career success, supporting national development and fostering community engagement.

To facilitate career success, the Vice-Chancellor said the university was committed to assisting its graduates in transitioning into the workforce, pursuing fulfilling careers and securing their economic well-being as ethical and transformative global citizens.

“When it comes to supporting national development, the university aims to support the country's human capital development agenda and contribute towards achieving the government's goal of a 40 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education,” he said.

Touching on community engagement, Prof. Puplampu explained that graduates were expected to play a significant role in contributing to the welfare of the church, the State and local communities.