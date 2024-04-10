KsTU unveils 70th anniversary logo

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Education Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:26

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has unveiled the logo and the theme for its 70th anniversary to be celebrated later this year.

The details and activities to mark the platinum celebration are scheduled to take place at a later date. The celebration is on the theme: “80 Years of academic excellence, steering the wheels of technical and vocational education.”

Unveiling

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, said over the years, “We have evolved, grown and adapted to the changing landscapes of education, technology and industry.”

He said the celebration was not only to reflect on the university’s past achievements but also on the profound impact it had had on shaping the future of technical and vocational education in the country.

The unveiling of the 70th-anniversary logo therefore, according to him, “symbolises the rich heritage, firm commitment and enduring legacy of our institution.” He said the logo had been meticulously crafted and “embodies the essence of our journey. A journey marked by innovation, resilience and persistent pursuit of excellence.”

Each element of the design, he explained, represented a chapter in the university’s history, a testament to the dedication of its faculty, the passion of its students and the support of its community.

Commenting on the theme, Prof. Dwomoh, said it encapsulated the ongoing mission to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in an ever-changing world.

He said in an era defined by rapid technological advancement and dynamic global challenges, “technical and vocational education plays a pivotal role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow and driving socio-economic progress.

“Throughout the years, our university has been at the forefront of innovation in technical and vocational education, pioneering new approaches and forging partnerships that bridge the gap between academia and industry,” he stated.

He called on the staff of the university to reaffirm and dedicate themselves to the principles that had guided the university over the years. These principles, he said, were integrity, commitment, equal opportunity for all stakeholders and setting the pace for others to follow.