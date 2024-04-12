ASA Savings and Loans supports 20 customers’ wards

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Education Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:53

ASA Savings and Loans has provided financial support to 20 of its customers to assist in funding their children’s education.

An amount of GH¢20,000 was dispersed among the beneficiaries, with each individual receiving GH¢1000. Speaking at a short ceremony in Accra on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASA International, Karin Anne Kersten, said ASA International was dedicated to providing small loans to female entrepreneurs across 14 markets, aligning its mission with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) one: reducing poverty.

She said by empowering female entrepreneurs through access to finance, the company aims to enhance its economic and social standing. She explained that supporting businesses in establishing and growing their businesses not only improves their financial position but also contributes to the prosperity of their communities.

“To further our commitment, a portion of our profits is allocated to corporate social responsibility initiatives, focusing on pillars such as health and education. “We presented the funds to invest in the education of the children of our loyal and high-performing clients to express our gratitude for their patronage,” Ms Kersten said.

Appreciation

Speaking on behalf of all the recipients, Janet Boadiwaa, a dedicated trader, expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the generous gesture. Having been a loyal customer for over a decade, she acknowledged the significant role the company has played in fostering the growth of women-led businesses, including hers.

She emphasised the significant impact the company has had on her life and her family's future, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering its clients. “As a single parent, ASA Savings and Loans’ support has been instrumental in supporting my business to expand, which has enabled me to provide for my children's education, all the way through university,” she said.