TGMA25: Organisers announce Producer of the Year, three others

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 16:04

Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have announced nominees for newly added categories.

The categories are Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.

According to Robert Klah, the PRO of Charterhouse, these categories waited to ensure proper review and accuracy.

Earlier, the organisers revealed the Unsung Artiste of the Year in the first week of April.

In a press statement yesterday, Charterhouse disclosed that Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" has been reinstated to contend the Most Popular Song of the Year.

This revelation comes after a thorough review by the TGMA board following a one-week window for Errors & Omissions in the nominations process which ended last week Thursday.

Notably, the board acknowledged an oversight regarding the categorisation of Amerado's hit track, "Kwaku Ananse."

Initially nominated for Best Highlife Song under its remix version, the board recognised the original rendition's popularity and significance.

Another adjustment was “Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid. Originally submitted as a featured work, the board rectified the entry to reflect it as a joint project by both artists.

Robert Klah expressed gratitude to the music community for their active participation in the Errors & Omissions window.

He reiterated the board's commitment to fairness and transparency in the awards process, acknowledging the stakeholders' contributions over the past 25 years.

See the list of added nominations below:

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

KillbeatzMOG Beatz

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif

Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene

Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans

Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke

Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy

Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Audio Engineer of the Year

Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae

Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye

Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk

Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya

Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar

Lali X Lola

Keeny Ice

Kwesi Amewuga

Seven Kizs

Alaptawan