TGMA25: Organisers announce Producer of the Year, three others
Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have announced nominees for newly added categories.
Advertisement
The categories are Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.
According to Robert Klah, the PRO of Charterhouse, these categories waited to ensure proper review and accuracy.
Earlier, the organisers revealed the Unsung Artiste of the Year in the first week of April.
In a press statement yesterday, Charterhouse disclosed that Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" has been reinstated to contend the Most Popular Song of the Year.
This revelation comes after a thorough review by the TGMA board following a one-week window for Errors & Omissions in the nominations process which ended last week Thursday.
Notably, the board acknowledged an oversight regarding the categorisation of Amerado's hit track, "Kwaku Ananse."
Initially nominated for Best Highlife Song under its remix version, the board recognised the original rendition's popularity and significance.
Another adjustment was “Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid. Originally submitted as a featured work, the board rectified the entry to reflect it as a joint project by both artists.
Robert Klah expressed gratitude to the music community for their active participation in the Errors & Omissions window.
He reiterated the board's commitment to fairness and transparency in the awards process, acknowledging the stakeholders' contributions over the past 25 years.
See the list of added nominations below:
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Liquid Beats
KillbeatzMOG Beatz
Izjoe Beatz
Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif
Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene
Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans
Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy
Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Audio Engineer of the Year
Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk
Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kasar
Lali X Lola
Keeny Ice
Kwesi Amewuga
Seven Kizs
Alaptawan