Next article: TGMA25: Organisers announce Producer of the Year, three others

YOLO star Odenkyem reaches finals of African Monologue Challenge in Uganda

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 16:35

Ghanaian actor Delove Augustt, popularly known as Odenkyem, has advanced to the grand finale of the African Monologue Challenge set to take place in Uganda.

Advertisement

Odenkyem, renowned for his role in the acclaimed Ghanaian TV series "You Only Live Once" (YOLO) during seasons five and six, is making significant strides in his early acting career. He has secured a spot in the 10-man shortlist for the African Monologue Challenge, organized by MK Casting.

The challenge, themed "Uniting Africa through its Creative Economy," gathers some of Africa's most talented young actors and actresses to showcase their abilities.

The competition began with over 2000 monologue submissions. From this pool, only 50 finalists were selected, including the young Ghanaian acting prodigy.

The 50 finalists exhibited their talents and skills through various monologues and underwent biweekly eliminations, judged by a panel of professional filmmakers and casting directors from Africa, Europe, and America.

After several weeks of eliminations, Delove Augustt emerged as a finalist in the competition.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place in Uganda in May, with the winner earning a lead role in a pan-African film.

Odenkyem stands as the sole Ghanaian among the top 10 finalists and aims to make his homeland proud by bringing home the crown.