I fought my way to fame when I was bullied - Ohemaa Woyeje

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 12:24

Popular Disc Jockey (DJ) and Atinka FM radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje has disclosed that fame didn’t come to her on silver platter since she fought her way to the top of her endeavour.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the mother of two explained that her enduring success in the industry is fuelled by her steadfast resolve to silence the doubters and detractors who doubted her capabilities and deemed her unworthy of her accomplishments.

She emphasised that overcoming adversity had fuelled her drive to excel, propelling her forward despite the obstacles she had encountered along the way.

“My inspiration comes from the challenges I face. I am strengthened by knowing the number of people who want to see me fail. That’s where I build my courage. I have been bullied, I have been sabotaged, by both men and women who were my colleagues just because of my capabilities.

“I observed that many people in our industry have less tolerance towards their fellow hardworking colleagues irrespective of working for the same company sometimes. But I am a fighter.

“I have fought my way through till now. Sometimes, you become what you allow. I won’t let you stop me. My producer Nii Kwasi Lartey has been a good support in some of such in-house battles,” she said.

Transitioning from her roots as MC to honing her skills as a versatile voice-over artist, the radio presenter believes she has worked hard enough to solidify her presence as a renowned presenter and DJ, and that is the legacy she wants to leave behind.

Ohemaa Woyeje wants to be remembered as a trailblazer rather than a mere imitator. "One thing I want my name to be associated with is originality.

In addition to her amazing on-air persona, Ohemaa Woyeje has garnered a plethora of prestigious accolades.

Noteworthy among these honours are Best Female Radio Disc Jockey (DJ) of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards in 2021, Most Authentic Voice on Radio at Pan-African Heroes Honours in 2020 and Radio Personality of the Year at Ghana Outstanding Women Awards in the same year.

Ohemaa Woyeje, who is currently reading Law, is also the author of 2D Experience, an autobiography that chronicles her illustrious two-decade journey in the media space.