‘I’m big me’ – Davido rejects comparison with Wizkid, Burna Boy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 12:04

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said contrary to assumptions that he, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are currently the three biggest Afrobeats in the world, he is the only big Afrobeats artiste.

He made the assertion an American show, Sway’s Universe recently.

The host asked, “You are the African big 3 alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy. Do you feel like you guys are the big 3 Afrobeats artists on the planet?”

Davido replied, “I am big me.”