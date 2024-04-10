Roselyn Akosua Mantey ends attempt at breaking New Guinness World Record for longest marathon makeup application

Roselyn Akosua Mantey, a talented makeup artist from Ghana, has made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon applying makeup by individuals.

The extraordinary feat began on Wednesday, April 3, and ended on Sunday, April 7, 2024, marking an incredible five days of continuous makeup application.

Before Roselyn Akosua Mantey's new feat, the previous record was just 24 hours.

Initially, Akosua Mantey was supposed to run the longest marathon for 6 days, but due to health challenges, she had to end it.

During the session, she received overwhelming support from various celebrities and personalities who visited the venue to cheer her on. Notable figures such as AJ Poundz, Sokoo Hemaa, and Xandy Kamel graced the event with their presence, demonstrating solidarity and admiration for Mantey's remarkable endeavor. Additionally, renowned personalities including Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo, Nana Yaa Brefo, Osei Felicia, and Ms. Nancy endorsed the event, further amplifying its significance.

With over eight years of experience in the makeup industry, Roselyn Akosua Mantey's passion and dedication have propelled her to this remarkable achievement.

Following her new experience, she expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout the journey. She also revealed her plans for the future, announcing the launch of the "Agenda Get a Skill" project, which aims to provide free makeup training tours across Ghana.

In her own words, "A lot is coming up, and we are going to have a free makeup training tour across Ghana with the name Agenda Get a Skill project." Her determination and vision for empowering others through skill development are truly inspiring”.