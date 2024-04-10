Comedian Funny Face granted GH₵120,000 bail

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 06:35

The District Court in Kasoa Akweley has approved bail for Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, in the amount of GH₵120,000.

Alongside the bail requirement, the presiding judge, Annie Adobor, has stipulated that Funny Face must provide two sureties.

Funny Face is facing charges related to careless and inconsiderate driving, as well as two counts of negligently causing harm. However, he has not entered a plea as investigations into the case are still ongoing. His next appearance in court is scheduled for May 10.

The comedian and actor first appeared in court on March 26 and was remanded for two weeks until his bail was granted on Tuesday, April 9.

The incident leading to Funny Face's arrest occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 24, when he allegedly hit four people with his car in an accident at Kakraba in Kasoa. Among the victims were a 50-year-old woman and two children, who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo, the case remains under investigation, and none of the victims were present in court due to their hospitalization at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and a Hospital in Kasoa.

ASP Sarfo outlined that Funny Face, driving a Hyundai Atos Private car, collided with a pedestrian named Theresah Quaicoe and her two children while traveling from Kasoa towards Nyanyano. The crash also involved a motorbike ridden by Sam Francis Kwesi Bible and a pillion rider, Nicholas Ashong.

The injured victims were subsequently taken to different hospitals for treatment, with Theresa Quaicoe and Elizabeth Turkson referred to Korle-Bu Hospital and Nicholas Ashong to Kasoa Community clinic due to bed shortages at Ridge Hospital.