Tony Dath and Strongman join forces on Sikabaa

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 09:00

Rapper Strongman has distinguished himself with his craft and as a means to tap into his “energy”, up and coming musician, Tony Dath has collaborated with him on his latest song, Sikabaa.

The Afrobeats tune released on Friday, April 5, is a relatable story of a young man who lost the love of life because he couldn’t provide for her needs.

With his finances “crippling” his manly role, a wealthy Alhaji comes between them, showering his partner with good money.

Though he is very confident the lady will stick by him irrespective of his poor financial situation, it turns out that she wants more than he can provide.

Indeed, love doesn’t always conquer all things since in his situation, he sadly loses his girlfriend to the rich Alhaji leaving him broken hearted.

Strongman comes in with his skillful raps, drawing full attention with his proverbial sayings that has become a unique feature of him as a rapper.

The song, which was produced by Nawghtyboitattoo, has Strongman rapping about how his lady also leaves him in a rainy season, citing days when they had good time but the lady abandons true love for money.

Strongman’s raps added much flair to the song and Tony Dath agrees to his influence in a chat with Graphic Showbiz.

“Working with Strongman on 'Sikabaa' has been an incredible experience. We both share a passion for creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level, and I believe this single truly embodies that sentiment,” he said.

Announcing the release of Sikabaa on his social media pages on Friday, April 5, Strongman wrote, “Teaming up with Tony Dath on 'Sikabaa' was a no-brainer for me. His creativity is admirable and I'm thrilled with the final product. I can't wait for our fans to hear it”.

Tony Dath is also known for songs such as Tokor, Work fi Money, Me P3 and Gyai Su.