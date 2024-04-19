Next article: Why Rihanna wants a song with Nigeria’s Ayra Starr

R2Bees headlines new edition of Guinness Accravaganza tomorrow

The Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road, Accra, will come alive with spirited performances when energetic music duo, R2Bees headlines the next edition of Accravaganza which comes off on Saturday, April 20.

Over the years, the duo of Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez, who make up R2Bees have wormed their way into the hearts of music audience with chart topping songs such as Slow Down, Tonight, Eboso, Kiss Your Hand, Life and Over.

Hence, R2Bees is on an assignment of entertaining patrons with their expansive catalogue of popular tunes geared at emphasizing their creative potentials.

According to the organisers, ‘Guinness Accravaganza’ still falls in line with Guinness’ core belief of ‘Black Shines Brightest’.

The Guinness Accravaganza is expected to unite Accra's foodies, music heads, fashion nerds, and sports enthusiasts, along with arts and culture lovers who enjoy the premium taste and spirit of the iconic black liquid.

This edition will field scores of signature fun experiences elevated to match the capital’s current energy level.

For the first time at the Guinness Accravaganza, attendees will also get to enjoy an array of avant-garde art and fashion experiences like paint and sip, collaborative painting, live non-permanent body tattoo art experience and direct fashion collaborations with Accra’s favourite streetwear brands.

That is not all, there will be hours of music served from the turntables of the city's favourite DJs including DJ Lord, Ghana’s newly crowned Best DJ of the Year, Mz Orstin, and DJ Sleek.

The maiden edition of Guinness Accravaganza was held in September 2023 with performances from KiDi and Camidoh as headlines artistes.

Afropop twin sisters Lali X Lola, Niashun, Lynx prodigy and Maya Blu also thrilled thousands of revellers who thronged the venue for the show.