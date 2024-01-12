Nigerian musician Yemi Alade to perform at AFCON 2023

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 19:06

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has said it is a ‘dream come true’ as she announces that she will be performing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a tweet on her X account, the singer revealed that she had been desiring to perform at football ceremonies since 2016.

She emphasised the importance of “prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires”, adding that she is honoured to perform at AFCON.

Alade also described the feat as “a dream come true”.

She wrote, “I cannot buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires.

“Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100’s of dancers and millions of people.

“A lot of calls came in almost every year when football championship preparations were made, but none was favourable.

“I never said this, but at some point i started feeling like my team was chasing them away but something told me to let them do their job.

“7 years after, I’m performing at AFCON. It’s indeed an honour and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning! God bless my team.”

See post below:

I can't buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires. Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100's of dancers and millions of ... — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) January 11, 2024

The Ivory Coast will host the 34th AFCON from January 13 to February 11.

Yemi Alade is one of the best female musicians in the country and on the continent.

After the release of her 2014 hit, “Johnny,” Alade rose to prominence in the music industry.

The singer is renowned for performing her songs in French, Yoruba, and English.

She received the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female in 2015 and 2016.