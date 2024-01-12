I’m disappointed in Shatta Wale, big artistes for not coming to support my cook-a-thon -Chef Faila

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 23:10

She must have had the support of some of Ghanaian celebrities turning up to support her attempt at longest cooking marathon by an individual but Chef Faila is not happy that the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and other A-list didn’t do same.

According to Chef Faila, she has been a loyal fan of these artistes, promoting their works in her own ways and expected the gesture to have been reciprocated during her cook-a-thon.

She made the remarks during an interview with Joy Prime as a response to a fan who wanted to know why Shatta Wale failed to show up in Tamale to support her when he had earlier posted that he was going to do that.

“... Not a single big musician showed up ... Not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, etc.

“It was Kwabena Kwabena who passed through. There were a lot of expectations that we were going to see some of the artistes we support so much from this angle show up and support us. Believe me, if I see Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale’s song, I can sing it to amaze you, but nobody showed up for us, and so they owe us an apology,” Chef Faila lamented.

Social media reaction

Chef Faila’s remarks seem to have sparked outrage on social media with many questioning her sense of entitlement.

For her critics, she is going overboard with some needless sayings during interviews after her cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon journey

Chef Faila's ambitious journey began at midnight on January 1, 2024, initially aiming to reach the finish line on the morning of January 5. (Related article: Ghanaian Chef Faila ends world record cook-a-thon attempt after 227 hours)

With a staggering 227 hours under her belt, she is believed to have comfortably surpassed the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher (119 hours and 57 minutes), though official confirmation from Guinness World Records is still pending.

A number of celebrities including SDKDele, Kwaku Manu, Yaw Dabo, Nana Donkor Arthur, and Sweet Adjeley were present at the event to lend their support.

