Ded Buddy and Ama Nova say ‘I do’

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 17:53

R&B singer, Eric Kwasi Okine Turkson popularly known as Ded Buddy and Ghanaian female vocalist, Ama Nova have tied the knot.

The beautiful ceremony took place at The Page Centre (Sakaman) in Accra on Saturday, January 6.

A number of well-wishes have been pouring in for the couple who have been sharing pictures of their union on their respective social media pages.

See the beautiful pictures: