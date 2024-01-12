Forcing Ghanaian musicians to sing in English will suppress our cultural identity – NCC warns

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 13:48

THE Acting Deputy Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Dr Richardson Commey Fio, has cautioned musicians against succumbing to relentless pressure to exclusively embrace English lyrics, emphasising that such demands pose a threat to the preservation of Ghanaian identity on the global stage.

The warning comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure on Ghanaian musicians to adopt English lyrics to enhance their global reach.

This appeal was notably articulated by Nigerian Gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, who asserted that singing in English was crucial for Ghanaian artistes aspiring to capture a broader international audience.

Responding to this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Dr Commey Fio expressed the view that succumbing to such a piece of advice only sidelines the promotion of indigenous languages in the country.

“Such an advice or suggestion is backward and anti-African. He is not well-informed about music and language. Spirit-filled or anointed songs know no particular language.

“The power of music to penetrate cultures no matter the language should be common knowledge. Musicians pursuing such direction as suggested by Nathaniel Bassey will only end up suppressing our identity and further mitigate all efforts in promoting Ghanaian languages through music.

“Visit churches any day or Christian concerts and you will hear Ghanaian musicians and choirs singing Yoruba and Igbo songs to their Ghanaian congregations and audience. Even though the congregation may not understand the language, the aim of these renditions is achieved. A suggestion like this from a seasoned musician is very problematic,” he said.

Dr Commey Fio, who called on musicians to embrace their role as cultural ambassadors, also advised them to prioritise promoting Ghanaian culture and encouraged a balanced blend of English and indigenous languages in music.

“Let us make efforts in promoting unique languages of cultures, which must always be one of the primary focus of Creatives. If we as a country want to position our music as one of the vital elements in preserving and celebrating Ghanaian heritage on the international stage, then musicians have to become cultural ambassadors in every way possible,” he said.