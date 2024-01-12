Ras Kuuku’s Puomfest comes off tomorrow

Come Saturday at the Dome Park, at Dome, Reggae/ Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku will host the second edition of his annual Puomfest concert.

Apart from Ras Kuuku, other artistes such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Yaa Pono, Iwan, Tinny, Fameye, Kelvyn Boy will also perform.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ras Kuuku said he has really prepared to entertain his fans on the day.

“Puomfest has come to stay and this time around we are taking it higher. The line-up of artistes tells you what to expect. Puomfest is my baby and it’s a way of saying thank you to my fans in Dome who have supported my craft over the years.

“On Saturday, my fans should expect a powerful live band session from me and the other artistes and I want Ghanaians to come there in their numbers. There will be no dull moment at the concert,” he said.

Talking about what went into the selection of these artistes, Ras Kuuku said all the artistes on bill are his friends and they did not hesitate to support him when he reached out to them.

“These are not all the artistes performing but there will be other surprise acts on stage. I couldn’t put everyone on the flyer but trust me, a lot more artistes will perform,” he said

The first edition of Puomfest which took place in 2022 had performances from musicians like Samini, Iwan, Wendy Shay, Konkarah Jahvybz, Obibini, Kofi Jamar and Rashid Metal.

Real name Jonas Kojo Kurankye, Ras Kukku has been in the music industry and he’s known for songs like Nwansina, 33&1, Ghetto Youth, Wo, Me Mpeabo, Kwame Nkrumah, I Love You, Mr Government among others.

He won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and planning on the release of a 10 - track album later this year.