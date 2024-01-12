Afua Asantewaa eyes 4 more records

Michael Quaye Jan - 12 - 2024

Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, who attempted the Guinness World Record singing marathon in December 2023, is eyeing four other records from her 126 hours 52 minutes effort.

Asantewaa Aduonum’s team submitted evidence of the attempt to the Guinness World Records last Saturday for the necessary review and confirmation of the record after an absorbing attempt across five days.

However, she has told the Daily Graphic that in addition to the record on singing, the team would also be applying for the first Ghanaian and African female to perform for five continuous days, the longest lasting musical event in Ghana and Africa, the first musical show to attract eight DJs in continuous performance across five days, and the first female to attempt a singing marathon.

“I think the current attempt I did captures four records, but many haven't paid attention.

“There are many records that I have broken, but you have to apply for them separately.

Currently, we are doing for the longest singing marathon, but it applies for four or five records on their platforms.

“We have submitted the current one, but we are now going to look into the others.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum (seated left) as she sang her way through the Sing-a-thon contest

We will submit them separately,” she said.

Mrs Owusu Aduonum, who is the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, organisers of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, Miss Kidi Ghana, Teen Queen Ghana and Pose for Africa, has since been named Tourism Ambassador by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture following the December 24-29 singing marathon.

Indeed, the event held the nation virtually spellbound as she embarked on the audacious attempt at the Akwaaba Village at the Accra International Airport, attracting the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and a host of showbiz and media personalities who offered support in person.

Team

The attempt involved eight disc jockeys (DJs), 20 medical staff, a voice coach, a team of timers, attorneys and personal assistants, all of them deployed on rotational duties, as Asantewaa Aduonum kept vigil across the days and nights.

Asantewaa Aduonum revealed, however, that her team had entertained fears on the second day of the attempt as she struggled with her voice, prompting questions on social media and local entertainment platforms about whether she could overhaul Indian Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record set in 2012.

She said various therapies during the periodic breaks aided her “miraculous recovery” and self-belief, but it was the swelling crowd of supporters that encouraged her to pursue a seven-day record until the medical team’s intervention halted affairs almost seven hours into the sixth day.

Before it all happened, two successful rehearsals had been followed by a nervy third when she struggled to stay awake.

“It was my biggest fear; whether I could do it without feeling sleepy,” she said.

She said she had considered other Guinness World Record attempts before settling on the sing-a-thon.

Passion

“I remember I chose one record attempt, which was the fastest 100 metres run in heels by a woman.

That was the first record attempt I wanted to take.

So we had discussions, but my husband was like, no, no, no, don't go for that one.

So anything you are passionate about you know that you barely give up (on it).

“I'm a very passionate person, I love music, so I chose the longest singing marathon, and I linked it with the fact that we've been hyping Ghanaian music, we've been having discussions, debates on how we can put Ghana music on the map, like how the Nigerians were doing.

“So that was my motivation, linking an action to a national agenda, which is to put Ghana music out there and making it fun and entertaining for every Ghanaian to associate with it, basically,” she added.

The sing-a-thon record attempt, the mother of three said, was inspired by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, whose successful attempt earlier in 2023 had yielded the longest cooking record of 93 hours and 11 minutes by an individual.

“I love everything women. I don't know, but that's what I believe in: supporting women and making sure that we are all elevated one way or the other.

So, I saw what the lady did in Nigeria, and I said that was a great achievement,” she said.

Asantewaa Aduonum said she had been overwhelmed by the public support, with local news channels reporting that the Guinness World Records had received over 350 applications from Ghanaians wanting to attempt different records.

“It was a concert that kept the society together and united. If it has inspired others to attempt other records, I’m happy about it,” she added.