Meet Quinta Brunson, the first Black woman to win best comedic actress Emmy in over 40 years

Quinta Brunson took home an Emmy on Monday for best actress in a comedy series, becoming the first Black actress to win the category since 1981 when “The Jeffersons” star Isabel Sanford won.

Quinta Brunson won for her performance in ABC’s sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” which she also created and serves as a writer on.

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said as she fought through tears during her acceptance speech.

Clutching her statuette, she continued to express her love for comedy, saying, “I am so happy to be able to get this.” She went on to say she also loves her “entire family,” along with her husband and her “Abbott Elementary” cast.

Quinta Brunson is also nominated at the 75th Emmy Awards for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for the episode of “Saturday Night Live” that she hosted, and “Abbott Elementary” is nominated for outstanding comedy series Emmy.

Now a two-time Emmy winner, Brunson previously won in 2022 for outstanding writing in a comedy series for her work on "Abbott." She was nominated in the outstanding actress in a comedy series that same year, but lost out to "Hacks" star Jean Smart.

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy that follows a group of teachers at a public school in Philadelphia who, despite their lack of resources, work toward helping their students succeed.

Profile

Born December 21, 1989, Quinta Brunson is an American writer, producer, actress, and comedian. She is best known for creating, executive producing, co-writing, and starring in the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary (2021–present).

Quinta Brunson gained prominence for her self-produced Instagram series “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date”. She went on to produce and act in content for “BuzzFeed Video”, and developed two streaming series with “BuzzFeed Motion Pictures”.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, she became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category, receiving nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (which she won), Outstanding Comedy Series (as an executive producer), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson was honoured with a 2022 Peabody Award for her work in Abbott Elementary. She was also placed on the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

Brunson has acted in the series iZombie, Single Parents, and Miracle Workers; provided voice work for Lazor Wulf and Magical Girl Friendship Squad; and starred in the first season of the HBO sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show.