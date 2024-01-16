This is love-a-thon, Okyeame Kwame celebrates wife on 15th marriage anniversary

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 19:44

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has celebrated his wife, Annica as the couple mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post today, the Woso hitmaker showered praises on the wife of his youth for being a good companion and for her honest friendship in a decade and half. (Read also Black Stars should agree to give their monies to orphans if they don’t win their matches-Nacee)

Okyeame Kwame said falling in love with Annica was the most beautiful, heartwarming, mushy, comfortable and friendly experience he has ever had.

Read full post:

"Out of all the experiences I have enjoyed and endured in my loooonnngg life , falling in love with you is the most beautiful, heartwarming , mushy , comfortable and friendly experience I have ever had .

I love me more when I am with you .

I am happier when I see you happy .

I see the whole of me when I am looking through your eyes .

15 years of honest friendship with a person who is not afraid to tell me my breath stinks.

15 years of marriage with my best friend who can tell me you a being a jerk.

15 years of romance, up up up up and a few downs.

15 years of feeling fortunate “lucky” and favored because we chose each other.

It is my wish that everyone in his or her adult life can fall in love with someone like you.

It is an honor for me to be doing this love, friend and marriage thing with you my queen.

I love you selfishly, because I love me more when I am with you. Happy Anni-Versarry @mrsokyeame . @Annica Nsiah Apau

#love-athon ￼ #lovelockeddown(sic)”.

The couple share two children, Sir Kwame Bota, and Sante Apau.