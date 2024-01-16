Black Stars should agree to give their monies to orphans if they don’t win their matches-Nacee

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Jan - 16 - 2024

Aseda hitmaker, Nacee is challenging players of the senior national team, Black Stars to allow their monies to be given to orphans if they fail to win their matches.

In a Facebook post recently, Nacee pointed out that Ghanaians have shown enormous love to the senior national team which the team, should translate into winning their matches.

For many Ghanaians, the Black Stars have looked unrecognisable in recent years. From being a team that once oozed class on the pitch – reaching the semifinal of every AFCON from 2008 to 2017 and qualifying for three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010, and 2014 – the national team is currently a characterless unit that no longer strikes fear in its opponents.

Irrespective of their poor performance, the team continue to enjoy the huge support and Ghanaians continue to show massive love to the Black Stars despite the pessimism expressed by some supporters.

However, with their abysmal performance and loss in their first group match against Cape Verde at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Black Stars were pipped 2:1 by Cape Verde, it appears the hopes of fans have once again been dimmed. (Read AFCON 2023: Black Stars suffer late heartbreak against Cape Verde)

Nacee is certain that the support and show of love shouldn’t go to waste and to get backing for his suggestion, Nacee asked his followers who agreed with his suggestion to say “AYT”.

The responses of ‘AYT” in the comment section indicate that a number of observers agreed with Nacee’s suggestion.

He wrote: “GHANA 🇬🇭 BLACKSTARS!!! This level of Love Ghanaians have shown you… If you do not win your matches the best to do is to say they should give your monies to orphans… All those in support say AYT….”

The Black Stars will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Thursday, January 18, when they face Egypt in a crucial match to determine their fate at this year’s AFCON tournament.

