Bruce Harris, Dick Griffin were here

Kouame Koulibaly Showbiz News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 14:27

On the heels of the recent successful four-day Jazz In January Festival programme at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra, there came a night’s action-packed session on January 13 with American trumpeter, Bruce Harris as the main attraction.

Harris, who hails from the Bronx in New York City, has strived to develop his own voice. He belongs to a generation of professional musicians who grew up confronted with a wide array of contemporary styles but still managed to wade through and embrace what their hearts genuinely love: Jazz.

Backed by the GHJazz Collective, his repertoire included his own pieces, tracks by Victor Dey Jr and a couple of standards by Eddie Harris and Donald Byrd. Occasionally adding a plunger to his horn, Harris offered tonal abundance pleasant to the ear.

When he brought on his Ask Questions song, he said it was originally a straight-ahead composition but since he was in Africa for the first time, he gave it a lively ‘home’ spin that had bassist Gaddiel Amoah, percussionist Nii Barnor and drummer Frank Kissi laying down some Afro-drenched grooves for him, pianist Victor Dey and saxist Bernard Ayisa to solo on.

The trumpeter has featured with acts like Lady Gaga, Rhianna, Babyface, Toni Braxton and Patti Labelle so he knows his way around the contemporary circuit. But he has his feet firmly planted in the Jazz world and has played with greats like Wynton Marsalis and Tony Bennet.

Harris said Jazz is a very special music to him and he, by chance, met another American musician in Accra who became one with the noble art of Jazz before he (Harris) was born: 85-year-old trombonist and composer, Dick Griffin.

The trombonist was on a private visit to Ghana but his fine track record in Jazz, including having played with the great multi-instrument, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, was known to Harris and they agreed to appear together at the +233 gig.

Griffin played with enthusiasm and drew applause from the audience. Also a painter, the trombonist intends to settle in Ghana to set up a gallery for his works. With Jazz still running in his veins, Griffin is looking forward to fresh inspiration for his music and art in Ghana.

Beryl Stephenson in full flight at +233

Also featured at the gig was Ghanaian singer, Beryl Stephenson. She performs regularly with the Patchbay Band but the audience at +233 on the night saw her in a different mode as she tackled more demanding material than she is known for. She surprised everyone with the way she soared to new heights with her voice.

Gifted Netherlands-based Ghanaian trumpeter, Peter Somuah, was also in the house. He adds up to the reason why many music lovers here say Ghanaian talents can be world-class with the appropriate support and dedication.