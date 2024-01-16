My career is not dead - Article Wan shuts down critics

Ghanaian Reggae/Afro Dancehall artiste Article Wan, has emphatically stated that contrary to claims that he is out of relevance, he still remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and assured fans that he is far from being obsolete.

Dispelling rumours of career decline in a recent interview on JoyPrime's On A More Serious Note, the Solo crooner explained that his hiatus from the music scene was a deliberate strategic move aimed at redefining his brand and aligning with the industry's current trajectory.

The musician who is currently promoting his new single YeYe expressed confidence in his decision, adding that he's had the exposure to diverse experiences during his break and hopes to add the new flair of experience to better his career.

"At a point in my life, I decided to sit back and rebrand Article Wan because there is a lot of money in music. I travel, I hear and see different stuff. It’s a matter of time," he shared during the interview.

"I am not dead yet, and I won’t die now. I just have to sit back, work properly and put more effort into my craft, my creativity, and come back again,” he affirmed.