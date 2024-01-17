Guinness World Records suspends Portuguese dog's 'Oldest Dog Ever' title amidst age controversy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 08:13

Guinness World Records has announced the suspension of the "Oldest Dog Ever" title previously held by Bobi, a Portuguese guard dog, pending a comprehensive review.

Bobi, who lived on a farm in Conqueiros, Portugal, with owner Leonel Costa, passed away last October at the reported age of 31.

The decision to suspend the record comes after veterinarians raised questions about the accuracy of Bobi's claimed age. Guinness World Records stated in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, "While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place."

Bobi had gained international recognition last February when Guinness declared him the world's oldest living dog and oldest dog ever. Born on May 11, 1992, the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo surpassed the typical life expectancy for the breed, which averages between 10 to 14 years.

The decision to reevaluate the record was prompted by correspondence from veterinarians expressing doubt about Bobi's age.

Guinness World Records also acknowledged public commentary from veterinary professionals, prompting them to take a closer look at the evidence supporting Bobi's longevity.