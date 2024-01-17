Broken heart landed me in a psychiatric hospital – Sista Afia reveals

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 15:48

Falling in love is definitely not for the weak and Sista Afia has shared her pain of being love scammed.

According to the Weather singer, she doesn’t trust men anymore after her boyfriend of many years married another women when they were still an item.

Sista Afia disclosed that the ordeal from the unexpected betrayal caused her lots of mental stress and her inability to overcome the situation eventually landed her at the psychiatric hospital.

“I didn’t know he was getting married. I was blinded by love so I couldn’t see the signs. When I found out he had gotten married, I was heartbroken. And it took me a long time to get over it.

“I was even admitted at the psychiatric hospital because of how broken I was. It will take me a while to trust men again,” Sista Afia said.

Born Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia announced her presence on the music scene in 2015 when she released her debut 'Kro Kro No' featuring Bisa Kdei.

However, she gained huge attention following the release of Jeje, which featured dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

Among the number of nominations she has earned are VGMA Best Highlife Song of the Year (2019) and 3Music Awards Female Woman of the year in 2020.