Sammy Flex: Shatta Wale fighting former managers not my business

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 07:30

Popular host of Class Showbiz, Samuel Atuobi Baah widely known as Sammy Flex says he has a strictly professional relationship with Shatta Wale and has no business meddling in his fights with people since it is his private life.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Sammy Flex explained that contrary to the belief that Shatta Wale uses his social media accounts to settle scores, he rather engages his fans.

“Going on Facebook Live is sometimes to engage his fans but most of the things he says, he doesn’t even mean them. As for his fights with other people that is not my business. He has his personal life to live and I respect that”, he stated.

Sammy Flex noted that being the manager of one of Ghana's biggest artistes has opened many doors and can now go to places that he couldn't have previously gone to.

“Shatta Wale is a huge brand and working with him has opened more doors for me. There are certain places I can go just because I am Shatta’s manager”, he said.

When Graphic Showbiz questioned him if it was a good idea for managers and artistes to share secrets, Sammy Flex said he doesn’t believe in that.

“I have my private life to live and he also has his. The workload is a lot and I don’t think it makes sense to add personal matters too. What I have with him is strictly work related and we both respect that.

“He listens to me and respects my decisions. For instance, when we decided to cancel his stadium concert, we sat together for several hours to deliberate on it till we both came to an agreement that it shouldn’t come off”, he disclosed.