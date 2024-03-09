Magic Rocker inspires with new single ‘Like Sugar’

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 14:16

US-based Ghanaian music producer, disk Jockey (DJ), singer and songwriter, Richard Essien known by the stage name Magic Roker is back with a with new single titled Like Sugar.

Advertisement

Like Sugar which is off his upcoming album, Rejected is produced by Dream Team made up of Joshua Tetteh (King Jay’s Beat), Joseph Kojo Sam (Mr Sarge) and Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Records.

A blend of jama beat and hiplife beats, the song sang in Ewe is Magic Rocker’s way of giving music audiences a taste of his upcoming Rejected album which he has been promoting in the last few months.

The mid-tempo and danceable song suitable for any social events would soon be made available on all digital stores including iTunes, Amazon, Boomplay and Spotify among others.

“As a three time Chicago Music Award winner, I have come a long way as an artiste, DJ, song writer and I believe this song similarly gives an insight into my success story. I’m confident it will be a banger.

Advertisement

“Everything is set for the release of the single onto the music market. The much-awaited video will also be ready soon,” Magic Rocker told Graphic Showbiz.

The artiste, who has worked with Grammy award winners like Michael Rose, Don Carlos, Anthony B, Elephant Man, Sizzla, Frankie Paul, Sppragga Benz, Ava Cherry among others can describes himself as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision to change the world with his talent.

Magic Rocker began his musical journey as a club DJ in Chicago and later ended up at Elma and company; a children's television show aired on Chicago public access cable.

According to Magic Roker, his inability to shoot into fame with his first classic album "Back To My Root" was a result of the death of his mother.

"My mother's death came as a shocker to me so l needed to put my music businesses to hold while l mourn her passing since she has been instrumental in my life," he said.

Advertisement

After the burial of his mother, Magic Rocker decided to hit back to the studio to start a project he calls 'Finally'.

"After the album creation, l experienced some hardship in my line of making the masterpiece so l decided to give the album a different name, Restored My Soul to help listeners to relate to it.

"I am poised to make a difference with my music, l need support from the Ghanaian community to stream and share my song and also react to it to make me a household name in the music industry" he added.