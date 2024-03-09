Next article: Doing music was a no-no for my dad –Amandzeba

Ghana’s music industry needs better royalty system, says Sarkodie

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 13:06

Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has addressed the pressing issue of the music royalty system in the country, proposing a straightforward solution during a panel discussion at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra recently.

Advertisement

Joined by prominent figures from the creative industry, including media personality, KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante, Sarkodie shed light on the challenges faced by artistes in receiving their rightful earnings due to the lack of a structured royalty system.

During the discussion, Sarkodie emphasizsd the simplicity of implementing a structured system to ensure that musicians receive fair compensation for their work.

He explained that solving the poor royalty system was not a difficult task since it only required the establishment of an effective mechanism to track and distribute royalties.

Sarkode said, "The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana, but it's something so little to do," Sarkodie remarked. "It's not that hard; it's just putting the system in place and getting the money back."

Advertisement

The panel discussion focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing Ghana's music industry.

Hence Sarkodie’s advocacy for an improved music royalty system reflects a broader effort within the creative industry to ensure that artistes receive fair compensation for their contributions.

The 3i Africa Summit, renowned as a pioneering global event, aims to reshape Africa's economic landscape by promoting strategic and sustainable capital allocation. With a focus on fostering long-term growth and development, the summit serves as a platform for insightful discussions, collaboration, and innovative solutions to drive positive change across the continent's financial ecosystem.