Doing music was a no-no for my dad –Amandzeba

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 11:26

ALTHOUGH award-winning Highlife musician Amandzeba had always known music was his calling, his father would hear none of it and wanted him to be a medical doctor or banker.

Music was the last option for his dad, Ato Brew, and Amandzeba therefore had to prove him wrong that music was not for riff raffs as he had always perceived it.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Amandzeba said “Growing up, my dad had this mindset that music was for bad boys and those who had no aim. He had friends who were musicians and lived a very bad lifestyle so never would his son become a musician too.

“I remember my dad breaking my first guitar given to me by a friend who had returned from abroad. I wept that day and decided to do whatever I could to prove him wrong that I had talent, I had something good in me.

“I wrote my first song, Ama, and got it recorded by a friend. The song became popular and my dad’s friends commended me for a good job anytime they visited our home. My dad had to listen to the song again and again to be convinced to allow me to follow my dreams.

“Now, after dropping a couple more songs such as Dede, my father became interested in my craft and wanted to see more of it. I had to perform some of my songs for him to know that I was ready. With determination and hard work, my dad eventually became my number one fan and he finally allowed me to do whatever I wanted to do” he revealed.

Amandzeba said he never saw himself doing anything else apart from music and therefore put his all into music.

“I always knew I would be a great musician so I invested in myself and learnt on the job and from professionals in the industry. All the good music I have is because of the decision to succeed as a great musician no matter what and I am proud of myself for who I have become today. I have not had it easy as a young musician but today look at me now. I have performed around the world alongside some great musicians and I am proud of myself,” he said.

Looking at what he went through with his father, Amandzeba said he decided to allow his children to pursue their heart desires.

“Two of my children have expressed interest in music and I am giving them my support for them to succeed. As a father, I am willing to provide whatever they want because music indeed pays,” he said.