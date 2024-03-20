Next article: Magic Rocker drops three singles ahead of Easter celebrations

Legendary Highlife musician George Darko is dead

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 09:56

Renowned Highlife musician George Darko, often hailed as the "King of Burger Highlife," has passed away.

The news of his demise emerged in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2024, although the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

His death comes as a profound loss to the Ghana music industry, particularly following the recent passing of another veteran Highlife act, KK Kabobo.

Read also Veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo passes on

Born in Ghana, George Darko, a native of Akropong in the Eastern Region was revered for his exceptional talent as a guitarist and vocalist, revolutionising Highlife music since the early 1980s.

The Akoo Te Brofo hitmaker's journey into music began in his youth, where he initially immersed himself in traditional dancing and drumming. However, a fortuitous encounter with a teacher who crafted his own guitar sparked Darko's passion for the stringed instrument.

Inspired by the sounds of legendary Western bands such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Jimi Hendrix, Darko, who is also Tufuhene of Akropong, with the stool name Nana Apem Darko I infused contemporary sensibilities into the rich collection of Highlife music.

The late George Darko was Tufuhene of Akropong

His debut solo cassette, The Reborn Avengers, showcased his innovative guitar techniques and quickly garnered acclaim.

His musical odyssey led him to Germany, where he played a pivotal role in forming the Bus Stop Band. As the group evolved, he emerged as its lead vocalist, contributing significantly to their success.

Following the band's dissolution in 1988, Darko embarked on a solo career, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances.

Akoo Te Brofo, one of his seminal works still remains a timeless masterpiece. Other hit songs from Darko are Obi Abayewa, Odo Colour, Highlife Time and Medo Menuanom.

His contributions have been immortalised in compilations such as the revered Kings of Highlife album.