"A Taste of Sin" makes Netflix debut

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 10:08

Dominion TV, Africa’s leading Christian lifestyle television and film network, continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.

Following the resounding success of its movie "A Taste of Sin" in cinemas in 2023, it is now streaming on Netflix, a global movie streaming platform.

"A Taste of Sin" was produced by Dominion TV in collaboration with Sami’s Media. The star-studded movie features stellar performances from Ghanaian casts, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, James Gardiner, Kofi Adzololo, Kalsuom Sinare, Akosua Agyepong, Roselyn Ngissah, and Caroline Sampson. Others featured are Sonia S. Ibrahim, Jonathan Eze Nwaihobi, Abena Akuaba Appiah, with a special debut appearance by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

The movie, which explores the power of faith, forgiveness, and hope, revolves around two pastors who, despite being poles apart, navigate their temptations; one tempted by money and the other by desire.

