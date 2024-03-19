Magic Rocker drops three singles ahead of Easter celebrations

It’s few days to Easter and US based Ghanaian musician and Disc Jockey, Richard Essien known in showbiz circles as Magic Rocker is set to release three singles.

He tells that even though his songs Who Are You, No More War, and Lion King don’t reflect the occasion of marking the birth of Christ, he believes the upcoming Christian festival similarly offers the platform for people to have fun and that is the purpose the songs intend to serve.

Last month, Magic Rocker dropped “Baby U Are Hot” and “Talk Dirty,” and he mentions that his purpose for doing music is beyond awards or honours.

“I have many songs in the offing but I have decided to occasionally drop it and that is why I dropped two singles in February which is thought to be the month of love and now three new songs are ready this month for Easter,” he said.

Magic Rocker, who is gradually growing his popularity in a number of countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and the United States of America (USA), stated that he intends to lift the image of Ghana with his music.

“After listening to the tracks, many disc jockeys (DJs) already think that the songs will become hits in the music industry and could even win awards in the following year with the right promotional approach,” he told Graphic Showbiz.