Next article: Ramsey Nouah: My wife never complains about my intimate roles

Check out Eno Barony’s new look

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 14:25

Since last year, rapper Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom popularly known as Eno Barony has been oozing lots of confidence with her looks.

And the Megye Wo Girl rapper is at it again when she posted pictures of her rocking a long wavy hair with denim top and a gold choker necklace complementing her looks.

She posted on Faceboook with the caption, “In The Neighbourhood, #Lowkey #goodenough”.

Even though she has been doing music, Eno came to wider attention when she released her first single, Tonga, in 2014, which received commercial airplay.

She later recorded more songs including Megye Wo Boy in 2015, on which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

She has other songs such as The Best, Daawa, Gari, Touch the Body, King of Queens and Obiaa Ba Ny3 to her credit.