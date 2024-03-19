Ramsey Nouah: My wife never complains about my intimate roles

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 13:25

Popular Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has showered praises on his wife for being very understanding of the intimate roles he plays as an actor.

The well revered actor, who has starred in a number of movies including Figurine, Living in Bondage and Reloaded, acknowledged his wife’s tolerance in their 23 years marriage.

In an interview with Kofi TV and monitored by Graphic Showbiz, Ramsey said his home has been sweet.

“My home is sweet as I've been married for 23 years and that's a long time. My wife, she is more accommodating and understanding woman as they are very difficult to come by these days.

“She has been the fortitude behind the Nouah family and she tolerates these excesses of me being as actor because she is there in the background and she doesn't really care but of course, she knows that's the profession, she understands it and she can deal with it.

“Do not get me wrong because she's human, we will have a moment of confusion and go through that but of course, we talk about it and that's a normal thing to happen in families or in companionship,” he said.

Ramsey Nouah is part of the cast of Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin’s A Country Called Ghana Movie.

The movie also features other Nollywood actors including Charles Awurun and Victor Osuagwu popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp.

Ramsey Nouah won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his performance in the movie The Figurine.

He has also played memorable roles in films like Dangerous Twins, Merry Men, Blood Sisters, 76 among others.

Read also:(VIDEO) Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor begs for financial support for kidney transplant in India)