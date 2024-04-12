Next article: Essence Magazine names Burna Boy one of the 'Sexiest Men Alive'

Bobrisky sentenced to six months jail term without option for fine

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 11:28

Nigerian Transgender Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been handed a decisive six-month imprisonment without the possibility of a fine by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The court presided by Justice Abimbola Awogboro delivered the verdict following Bobrisky's guilty plea to a four-count charge of Naira abuse brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos who has garnered both notoriety for his controversial antics has been in EFCC custody since his arrest last week for Naira Mutilation, an offense tagged as a one under Nigerian law.

Read also:Finally, He's been arrested!!!

Background

Nigeria's law enforcement agency EFCC had filed the charge, marked FHC/L/244c/2024, with four counts of naira abuse and two counts of alleged money laundering against Bobrisky.

But before it was read to the defendant (Bobrisky) the prosecuting counsel, Sulaiman Sulaiman, prayed the court to strike out counts five and six concerning alleged money laundering and arraign Bobrisky on counts one to four.

“We have an agreement with the defendant which will lead us to withdraw counts 5 and 6. In this circumstance, we humbly urge the court to strike out counts 5 and 6. Leaving count 1 to 4 alive,” Mr Sulaiman said.

Granting his prayer, the judge, Mr Awogboro, then struck out the two counts and ordered that the now four-count charge be read to the defendant.

Mr Awogboro then directed Bobrisky to unveil his face, which was covered with a black hijab. He complied.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to each of the four counts.

“Yes, I am guilty,” he said when the registrar asked if he understood the charge read to him.

The EFCC had on 4 April announced that it detained Bobrisky for abuse of naira.

The commission said it held Bobrisky at its zonal office in Lagos on Wednesday when he honoured an invitation for interrogation.

It added that it had invited the 31-year-old after a viral video clip showed her spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of a movie, ‘Ajakaju’, on 24 March.

The movie was produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Bobrisky volunteered a statement during the interrogation session by EFCC operatives, according to the commission’s statement.

“Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, 4 April 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements,” the statement by EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated.