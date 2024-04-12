Next article: Funny Face needs social support not bullying –Clinical psychologist

Essence Magazine names Burna Boy one of the 'Sexiest Men Alive'

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 10:28

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has added another feather to his cap by being featured in American magazine Essence's prestigious list of the Sexiest Men Of The Moment.

The announcement came in th issue of Essence's Sexiest Men Of The Moment magazine, with British actor Damson Idris leading the pack.

However, it was Burna Boy's inclusion that caught the attention of many, showcasing his global appeal and influence.

Rivea Ruff, Entertainment Editor at Essence, highlighted Burna Boy's unique allure, stating, "Beyond the obvious physical attributes, Burna Boy's appeal lies in his distinctly African swag. His voice and presence command the stage, he has impeccable style, and is always perfectly groomed and iced out. Ladies love it!"

Burna Boy joins an elite roster of influential men, including Usher, Trevante Rhodes, Daniel Kaluuya, Colman, and Skepta.