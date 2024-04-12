Next article: Bobrisky sentenced to six months jail term without option for fine

Junior Pope: Police recover three more bodies in Anambra boat mishap

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 14:30

The Anambra State Police Command said the remaining three victims of the recent boat mishap that claimed the life of Nollywood actor, John Pope Odowodo has been recovered.

Recall that the actors on their way to a movie set, on Wednesday, were said to have drowned after a boat mishap claimed the lives of two, while seven persons were rescued.

Following the incident, three persons were said to be missing.

The police public relations officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Friday, said two of the bodies were recovered on Thursday, while the last was washed up by the tide on Friday morning.

Ikenga said the remains have been deposited in a morgue in Asaba.

He added that Aderemi Adeoye, commissioner of police in the state, has urged commuters to be safety conscious while traversing the waterways.

“Two of the bodies were recovered yesterday 11th April, 2024 while the last was washed in by the tide this morning,” Ikenga said.

“All the bodies have been deposited in hospital mortuary in Asaba while the president of the guild of actors and actresses has been notified of the recovery.

“The commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has urged all water commuters to be safety conscious and avoid behaviour that may jeorpardise their safety and that of others while on transit on water.

“He promised expedited investigation into the sad accident that claimed lives of five actors. He also commended the command’s marine unit and its commander for dedication to duty.”