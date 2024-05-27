Next article: I’m not bothered for not getting TGMA nomination, I’ll work harder next time –Safo Newman

Actor Lilwin breaks silence on Amakom accident

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lilwin' says he is thankful to God for surviving a car accident on Saturday. He was on his way as part of preparations for the premiere of 'A Country Called Ghana' movie in Kumasi.

The actor made his first statement on the accident at the movie premier hours after the accident had occurred.

Lilwin was seen with a white bandage on his forehead at the premiere of the movie.

Addressing the crowd, he said he has been advised to stay indoors.

However, he could not ignore the efforts of the individuals including local chiefs who made it to the event and thus made his way to the event when he felt better.

Lilwin he survived the crash by the grace of God.

He expressed gratitude for the support.

Lilwin at the premier of 'A Country Called Ghana' in Kumasi on Saturday after the accident

Lilwin and others sustained injuries in a head-on car crash hours before the premiere of his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor's vehicle which was speeding at the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area veered into the adjacent lane.

Lilwin and his two passengers sustained head injuries. The impact of the collision left the two cars damaged.

A third victim said her car lights were smashed by the speeding vehicle.