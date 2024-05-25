Next article: Korea, US partner Ghana to implement $10.85m global health security agenda

Actor Lil Win involved in accident at Amakom

Graphic.com.gh May - 25 - 2024 , 15:36

Movie actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been involved in an accident at Amakom in Kumasi.

A video of the accident vehicles badly damaged have been shared on social media.

Lil Win has been sent to hospital for medical care.

The vehicle was reportedly speeding and crashed into other vehicles at Amakom.

more to follow...