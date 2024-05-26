Mahama at former Ivorian President Konan Bedie's memorial mass
Graphic.com.gh
Former President John Dramani Mahama was part of the guests who were at the memorial mass of former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie.
I had the honour of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie.
It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d'Ivoire.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.