Mahama at former Ivorian President Konan Bedie's memorial mass

Graphic.com.gh May - 26 - 2024 , 03:31

Former President John Dramani Mahama was part of the guests who were at the memorial mass of former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie.

I had the honour of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie.

It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d'Ivoire.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.