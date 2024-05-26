Featured

Freemasons honour Asantehene

Freemasons from Ghana and other parts of the world, met in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25, to honour the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

Known in the Grand Lodge as Most Worshipful Bro Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene was honoured on two significant milestones - his 25th anniversaries on the Golden Stool and in Freemasonry.

The event took place at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall.