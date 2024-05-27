Next article: My wife got pregnant for another man while still married – Nigerian singer Harrysong

Featured

I’m not bothered for not getting TGMA nomination, I’ll work harder next time –Safo Newman

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 27 - 2024 , 07:30

BUDDING musician Safo Newman burst onto the music scene like a whirlwind, sweeping attention with his debut single, Akokoa, late last year. He instantly became a social media sensation amassing a significant number of streams across various platforms.

Advertisement

His fans and music enthusiasts alike who felt the song had made strides and deserved some recognition had hopes it would have a mention on the nominations list of this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

However, anticipation turned to surprise when the nomination list for this year's TGMA was released, and Akokoa failed to secure a spot even in the Unsung category, despite receiving endorsements from industry heavyweights such as rapper Sarkodie.

Responding to the snub, Safo Newman, who admitted his disappointment initially, told Graphic Showbiz in a chat last Friday, May 17 that he was undeterred.

Despite the setback, Safo Newman emphasised that he was committed to creating meaningful music which resonates with listeners and not to be discouraged by “just one snub”.

According to him, while recognition was appreciated, awards were not his primary motivation for doing music.

“When I filed for nomination for TGMA, an insider told me my song did not fit the criteria for selection. So yeah, I expected a brush off. It did not come as a surprise to me though.”

“Some songs are so unique that they fall outside of award schemes. The world needs such songs so I am not bothered at all by the snub at all. In fact, it is a motivation for me to work harder.”

"I'll be doing good music without pressure. We're just putting in the works and if it gets recognised, thanks to Jah, but that is not my main motive. Awards are not my reason for doing music. I want to do songs that can make lasting impact on everyone,” he revealed.

Related articles: Meeting Sarkodie in person will be a dream come true – Safo Newman, Safo Newman finally meets Sarkodie(VIDEO), I'm unfazed by social media trolls - Safo Newman)