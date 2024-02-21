Safo Newman finally meets Sarkodie(VIDEO)

New music sensation, Safo Newman popularly known for the single, “Akokoa” credits much of his newfound fame to none other than Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie.

With little knowledge about Safo Newman, Sarkodie heavily promoted Safo’s Akokoa song on his social media pages, urging his followers to pay attention to his craft.

The deed which got Safo Newman huge following was one that didn’t come easily to up and coming artistes to get huge endorsement from an A-list artiste.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the “Akokoa” singer disclosed that it would be a dream come true to meet Sarkodie.

“His duet of my song really added volume to it and I can say that even made it go viral. Just meeting him in person and saying thank you will be enough even if a collaboration does not happen soon. I would really like to meet him in person,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Well, that dream has finally become a reality. In a video circulating online, Safo Newman is seen in the company of Sarkodie in a studio.

At the moment, it has not been confirmed if the two are working on a song but Safo Newman is sure a happy man.

In response to the heartwarming encounter, Safo Newman expressed his gratitude to Sarkodie and all Ghanaians for their unwavering support.

He also paid homage to legendary music producer/sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah for his contribution to the music industry.

The singer cum teacher has also released his latest single, Valentine in celebration of Valentine's Day widely touted as a day of love and it is just one for the books.