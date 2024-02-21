Next article: Vicky Zugah: Criticisms forcing sexual harassment victims to shut up

Davido announces N300m donation to Orphanages

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 10:04

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has announced a donation of N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria through his Foundation.

On Tuesday via his X account, the Grammy-nominated artist made known the donation.

Davido stated that the donation is his yearly contribution to the nation.

He added that the details on the disbursement will be available today.

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow 🇳🇬,” he tweeted

Recall recently, the Grammy-nominated singer received a gift from Atletico Madrid forward, Memphis Depay.

The striker reportedly gave Davido a multi-million naira Rolex timepiece when he performed at his 30th birthday celebration recently.

Davido confirmed the gift on his Instagram story, claiming it was the first time he had ever gotten a present.

The artiste also claimed that he has always been the one who gives to others.

He wrote, “N*gga bought me a rolex on his own birthday! I never receive gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people.

“I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay.”