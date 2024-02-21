Previous article: Sylvester Stallone warns ‘never do your own stunts’ after seven back surgery

Ghanaian photographers Twinsdntbeg to speak at 2024 Warwick Africa Summit

Graphic.com.gh Showbiz News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 16:03

Renowned Ghanaian photographers, Twinsdntbeg, who are known for capturing the vibrant tapestry of Africa, have received official invitation to participate as panelists at this year's Warwick Africa Summit (WAS).

A annual student-led conference, this year's WAS is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 to 3 at the University of Warwick in England. It promises to be a beacon of intellectual discourse, bringing together leaders from diverse professional backgrounds including luminaries such as Nigerian lawyer, politician and professor, Yemi Osinbajo as well as Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Dr. Mo Ibrahim.

The theme for WAS 2024, “Umuntu Ngumuntu Ngabantu,” translates to “I am because you are,” which emphasises unity and collective belonging.

Twinsdntbeg’s persistent commitment to showcasing Africa’s essence, different cultures, and true stories through photography well aligns with the topic.

They have carved a niche for themselves by presenting Africa in a fresh light, transcending stereotypes, and amplifying the voices that often go unheard.

As panelists at WAS 2024, they will have the opportunity to share their rich perspective on Africa’s past, present, and future, contributing to the collective dialogue on the continent’s development.

The Warwick Africa Summit has established itself as a platform for fostering connections, facilitating discussions, and promoting innovative ideas about Africa’s trajectory.

Having them on board adds a layer of authenticity and creativity, promising attendees an engaging and insightful experience.

Alslo, Twinsdntbeg followers will get the opportunity to witness firsthand the convergence of innovation and influential debate at one of the most prestigious meetings focusing on Africa’s future.

As they prepare to hit the stage at WAS 2024, their contributions will enhance the conversation about Africa’s development and will leave an unforgettable stamp on this year’s theme of togetherness and communal belonging.