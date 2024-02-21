Sylvester Stallone warns ‘never do your own stunts’ after seven back surgery

Sylvester Stallone has been performing in action movies for almost 50 years and it’s taken a toll.

The actor revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.

Stallone, now 77, was filming a fight scene with wrestler Steve Austin, doing multiple takes of a stunt when he was hurt.

“I did stupid stuff. I was directing ‘Expendables‘ and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang,” Stallone revealed in the new season of his reality show, “The Family Stallone.”

He says his body was never the same following the injury and needed a metal plate inserted into his neck.

“I never recovered from ‘Expendables 1.’ After that film, it was never physically the same. I’ve warned people: Don’t do your own stunts,” he said.

Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin said in the show that she gets scared whenever he requires surgery.

“Sly tries to mask the pain, pretending like it didn’t happen,” Flavin said. “He doesn’t like people to know he’s had so many back surgeries. It’s very scary for our family every time Sly has to go through surgery, because you never know.”

“The Family Stallone” explores the actor’s life with his now adult children. The series streams on Paramount+.