My wife got pregnant for another man while still married – Nigerian singer Harrysong
Nigerian singer Harrysong has claimed that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres Harry was pregnant for another man while still married to him.
The singer said his ex-wife informed him that she was pregnant one year after he stopped sleeping with her, which made him realise that another man was responsible.
Speaking during a recent Instagram live session, Harrysong said, “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.
“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year. She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage. The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family.
“I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really is. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and God-fearing Christian.”