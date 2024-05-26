Next article: Details of how KK Fosu and Bless were involved in accident that claimed one life

My wife got pregnant for another man while still married – Nigerian singer Harrysong

Daily Post Ngr Showbiz News May - 26 - 2024 , 21:07

Nigerian singer Harrysong has claimed that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres Harry was pregnant for another man while still married to him.

The singer said his ex-wife informed him that she was pregnant one year after he stopped sleeping with her, which made him realise that another man was responsible.

Speaking during a recent Instagram live session, Harrysong said, “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.

“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year. She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage. The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family.

“I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really is. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and God-fearing Christian.”