(VIDEO)Details of ghastly accident involving KK Fosu, Bless, claiming one life

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 26 - 2024 , 19:43

Highlife artistes, KK Fosu and Bless of have been involved in an accident on the Accra-Apam Highway on Saturday, May 25, 2024, leaving one person dead.

The deceased, John Claude Tamakloe, a creative writer and publicist for musician Bless was said to have succumbed to his injuries and later died at the hospital.

Nana Obiri Yeboah, the driver, who seemed least affected by the accident narrated the sequence leading to the head-on collision with a passenger vehicle in an interview on UTV's United Showbiz show yesterday.

He recounted how on their way to attend a wedding in the Central Region, a case of wrongful overtaking by a white Benz 350 forced all cars going in the Apam Junction direction to move to the shoulders of the road to allow the passenger vehicle to pass before they return onto the road.

"Like the other cars, we also moved to the shoulder of the road to allow the errant driver to pass, it turned out that he actually crashed into our car, a situation I became aware of when I regained consciousness," he told MzGee.

"The three passengers had already been sent to the Apam Hospital when I regained consciousness. I asked and was told where they had been sent. I quickly ensured that our key belongings were secured before heading to the hospital.

"I can confirm that KK and Bless suffered broken legs, KK's own was less damaging than Bless', the other passenger, an aide to Bless, apparently died on the spot," he added.

A video shared online by UTV showed the mangled bonnet of the saloon car they were travelling in.

Nana Obiri Yeboah also confirmed that the three survivors including himself have since been brought back to Accra in an ambulance and have been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) for further treatment.

The deceased, John Claude Tamakloe

Tributes for John Claude Tamakloe

Even though the driver mentioned the name of the deceased during his interview on United Showbiz, it appeared many viewers especially is colleagues didn’t get the name right when MzGee wrongly pronounced it.

However, in the early hours of Sunday, blogger, Nii Atakora Mensah announced John’s death on the WhatsApp page group of Arts and Tourism Writers, an official group for creative and tourism writers.

He wrote: John Claude Tamakloe Guys, we lost a soldier.

A number of bloggers and friends in the showbiz industry have been pouring in tributes in his memory.