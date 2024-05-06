Appiatse back to life: We commend govt, partners

The Appiatse community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region has been rejuvenated after being devastated by the detonation of mining explosives two years ago.

On January 22, 2022, misfortune befell Appiatse when the tragic incident involving a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana Limited occurred. The truck belonged to Joyderk Co. Ltd, a company hired by Chirano Gold Mines Limited to transport the exposives to a mining site.

The nation was plunged into mourning as the fire disaster destroyed the entire community, claiming the lives of 16 individuals and leaving many others with life-threatening injuries.

In stark contrast, a feeling of joy, relief and hope filled the air on Thursday, May 2, as Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia officially opened the initial phase of 124 newly reconstructed housing units. These homes were built by the government to provide shelter for the 870 residents of the community.

Within a span of 18 months, the initial phase of the Appiatse reconstruction project saw the completion of 124 housing units, ranging from two to seven bedrooms. These include 41 one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bedrooms, 23 three-bedrooms, 15 four-bedrooms, eight five-bedroom apartments, one six-bedroom, and one seven-bedroom apartment.

The completion of the new Appiatse community has brought to the fore the resilience of the Ghanaian in times of adversity and highlighted the fact that every misfortune has a silver lining.

Again, the successful completion and handover of the green and environmentally sustainable buildings demonstrate that when the government is committed to a particular cause and carries the population along, it can be achieved.

When the explosion occurred, the government responded by launching the Appiatse Support Fund, an initiative that sought to mobilise funds from members of the public and institutions to reconstruct the settlement.

Proceeds from the fund were meant to help in the rebuilding of the community, as well as the rehabilitation of persons affected by the explosion.

The government also set up the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, chaired by a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources at the time, Benito Owusu-Bio, to help rebuild Appiatse into a smart and green model community in the country.

As a temporary measure to accommodate the displaced residents, the government rehabilitated a resettlement community owned by Future Gold Resources (FGR), the operator of the Bogoso Prestea Mine.

The Daily Graphic commends the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for the sterling leadership in the mobilisation of both human and material resources for the reconstruction of the town.

The Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, and her team also deserve a pat on the back for devising innovative strategies to mobilise funds for the rebuilding of the community.

The Benito Owusu-Bio-led Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation team that worked tirelessly to supervise work on the project also deserves tonnes of commendation for a job well done.

With the support of the Catholic Church, victims who were rendered homeless were housed at the St Michael’s Parish Hall at Bogoso. Subsequently, in partnership with Future Global Resources (FGR), temporary accommodation, in the form of tents, were erected at the community for displaced families.

FGR, again, provided 40 uncompleted buildings at Dumase, which the Appiatse Support Fund later roofed and refurbished to house the affected victims when the rains set in. Through these efforts, the government was able to provide decent temporary accommodation for all victims of the incident.

While we commend the government for completing the first phase of the Appiatse reconstruction project, it is crucial to address other pressing issues concerning the residents' welfare and housing occupancy.

The Daily Graphic is concerned about individuals who sustained life-threatening injuries and are still fighting for their lives. Joseph Kobina Arhin Jnr, a 46-year-old is one such victim who suffered a severe injury on the left knee. He is currently bedridden and undergoing multiple surgeries.

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee was established to address the residents' welfare, including education, health care and livelihood support, utilising funds from the Appiatse Support Fund . As the community has been rebuilt, we urge authorities to prioritise the ongoing medical care and welfare of those in need, such as Mr Arhin Jnr.