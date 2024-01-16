Vanuatu ready for trade exchanges with other countries – Ambassador Hugh

Beatrice Laryea Business News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 16:58

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, H E Ambassador Prof. Hugh K Aryee has expressed his country’s readiness to engage in trade exchanges with other countries across the globe for mutual benefit.

Consequently, on behalf of the government of Vanuatu, H E Ambassador Hugh has urged individuals, businesses, corporate entities and government agencies in Ghana and other parts of Africa, to consider travelling to and exploring various trade and investment opportunities available in Vanuatu.

Prof. Hugh made the call at the maiden end of year ‘Diplomatic Business Breakfast Meeting’ put together by his outfit at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Growing economy

He gave a vivid insight into the growing Vanuatu economy with primary focus on tourism, agriculture, fisheries, forestry, manufacturing construction and Information, Communication Technology (ICT).

He mentioned that the tourism sector was the backbone of the Vanuatu economy with exports representing about 75 per cent of total economy.

“Welcome to Vanuatu, a developing nation with a wide spectrum of untapped potential in its non-mineral sectors, open to and encouraging the right investor and ready to support investment plans to explore these great opportunities,” he said.

“Recognised as the only bi-lingual nation in the region and ranked a favourable economic climate demonstration by low inflation, steady upward growth and a well-organized locally regulated financial system. As such, the country has earned a reputation as an excellent investment destination for international businesses,” he added.

Production

He said agriculture, forestry, fishing and livestock underpin Vanuatu’s economy saying the country’s all-year subtropical climate with sufficient rainfall, good sunshine hours and quality soils offered favourable and ideal conditions for agricultural production.

“Giving the increasing need for food security, the countries high production growth rate and the need to gain maximum value from the country’s high yield crops through exports demonstrates there is significantly untapped potential in the sector to boost production capacity,” he said.

Citizenship

On citizenship, H E Ambassador Hugh explained that a person need not live in Vanuatu or go to the country to obtain citizenship adding all procedures could be carried out remotely.

“The citizenship by investment programme operates in Vanuatu. Investors contribute to the country’s economy and receive a passport in one or two months, which is faster than any other programme in the world,” he explained.

VACONGHA 2024

He urged businesses to take advantage of the second edition of the Vanuatu, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana (VACONGHA) Global Business Fair and Exhibition which will take place in Kinshasa from March 19 to 23, 2024.

The VACONGHA fair, which is being organised by the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana in collaboration with the Government of DR Congo is aimed at providing a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people.

“We therefore, use the opportunity to invite all seated here to embrace the VACONGHA initiative which is a beacon of hope, offering significant opportunities for businesses across the continent using various trading dynamics interspersed with traditional leaders, governments and the corporate institutions across the world,” he said.

Diplomatic Business Breakfast Meeting

The Diplomatic Business Breakfast Meeting was meant to provide highlights of events and projects undertaken by the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana brought together participants from the Diplomatic Corps, government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, banking and insurance sector as well as educational institutions.

It was on the theme “Assessing the Benefits of Strategic Collaboration to Foster Trade, Tourism and Economic Development from the Perspective of the Vanuatu Trade Commission, Ghana / West Africa”.