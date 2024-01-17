Abena Amoah to speak at Crystal Ball Africa Conference

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Abena Amoah will be speaking at this year’s Crystal Ball Africa Conference being organized by AB&David Africa on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

She will be joining other international panelists to discuss the topic: Raising Capital from Alternate Sources-Tapping into Stock/Commodity Exchange and Carbon Markets.

Crystal Ball Africa is a Pan- Africa business forum that provides a platform for businesses and policy makers across the continent to discuss and proffer solutions to the key issues that may impact business in the new year.

The theme for the 10th edition is “One Continent, One Market – Growing Businesses Beyond Borders”.

Other topics that will be discussed in the sessions will include how businesses can tap into the emerging opportunities in Africa’s growing markets under the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).